e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE ELF opened at $92.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $97.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after buying an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after buying an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 906,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,984,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,226,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,084,962.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,984,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,135 shares of company stock worth $20,431,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

