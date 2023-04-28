Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 71.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $153.45 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.71.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Insider Transactions at Encore Wire

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

