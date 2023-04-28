Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.49 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.49 for the year. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 85.02% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.10.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $164.18 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

