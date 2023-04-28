Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 22.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 72,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

