Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,643,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 58,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 1.4 %

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

