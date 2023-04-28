First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

FAF opened at $55.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

