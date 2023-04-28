First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First American Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAF. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $55.60 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.