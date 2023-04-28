First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 545 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,649 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Up 3.2 %

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $304.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $305.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.