First National Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,926,000 after purchasing an additional 47,848 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 851.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 30,789 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.97. The stock has a market cap of $424.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

