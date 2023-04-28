FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in FirstCash by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 296,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 54,357 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $2,438,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in FirstCash by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 16,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $1,541,631.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,077,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,569,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average is $91.18. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $104.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

