FY2024 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Increased by Analyst

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will earn $4.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.99. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $52,022,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

