GAM Holding AG Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 314,626 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

