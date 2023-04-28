General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,716,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,692 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 258,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 44.2% in the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.