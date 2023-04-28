Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 176.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GKOS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of GKOS opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.24. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $60.92.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

