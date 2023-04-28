Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

