Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 48,333 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL opened at $6.13 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.85%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

