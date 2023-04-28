Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,523 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,266,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,663,000 after acquiring an additional 912,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after buying an additional 911,333 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $37,331,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 505.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,576,000 after purchasing an additional 698,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 48.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,431,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,957,000 after purchasing an additional 469,423 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.27. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3298 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 14.64%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.