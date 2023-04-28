Insider Buying: Associate Global Partners Limited (ASX:APL) Insider Buys 292,500 Shares of Stock

Associate Global Partners Limited (ASX:APL – Get Rating) insider Jason Billings bought 292,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,125.00 ($49,077.18).

Jason Billings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Jason Billings acquired 107,500 shares of Associate Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,800.00 ($17,315.44).

Associate Global Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67.

About Associate Global Partners

Associate Global Partners Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It manages large cap, mid cap, small cap, micro cap, and income focused mandates for its institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Contango Asset Management Limited and changed its name to Associate Global Partners Limited in November 2022.

