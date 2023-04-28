Insider Buying: Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Major Shareholder Purchases 42,423 Shares of Stock

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 42,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $69,149.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,764,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,865.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Maruthi Jd Venkata also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 102 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $127.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 41,482 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $45,630.20.

On Monday, April 3rd, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 9,528 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $10,385.52.

On Friday, March 31st, Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 27,962 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,317.44.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 34,508 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,754.68.

On Monday, March 27th, Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 270 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $388.80.

On Friday, April 14th, Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 57,423 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $75,224.13.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 869 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251.36.

Shift Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of SFT stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 854,079 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $144,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 147,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 347,509 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.47.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.