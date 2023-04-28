Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcellx alerts:

On Wednesday, April 19th, Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $547,626.42.

On Monday, April 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $214,343.82.

On Friday, February 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $44,063.05.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities upped their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,208 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcellx by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcellx by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.