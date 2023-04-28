Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CAO Sells 1,370 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $45.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

