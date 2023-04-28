Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $36.29 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.