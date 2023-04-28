Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Bryan J. Hartin Sells 8,129 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.81 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.