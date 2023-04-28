iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 159.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $33.86.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

