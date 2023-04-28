Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,059 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,591 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in F.N.B. by 196.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 72.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

