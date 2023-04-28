Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 363.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $110.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average is $104.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($2.82). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $333.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,369,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,675. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

