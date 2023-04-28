Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

SPGP stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $93.30.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

