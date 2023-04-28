Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Microsoft Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Shares of MSFT opened at $304.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.82. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $305.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 18,332.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,820,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

