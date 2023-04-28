Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 188,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 754,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.73 and its 200-day moving average is $166.97. The company has a market cap of $424.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

