Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $785,273,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $163.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $184.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

