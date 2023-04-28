Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 742,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $131,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.