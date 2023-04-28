Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $136.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.74 and a 1-year high of $227.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

