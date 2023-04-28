Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 67,995 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,214,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,995 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $102,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of -409.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

