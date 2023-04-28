Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,286,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 23,071,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,832 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 251,699 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25,662.0% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 206,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 205,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,421.4% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 136,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 130,755 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $39.50 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

