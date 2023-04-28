Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Berenberg Bank

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.