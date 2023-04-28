Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $140.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

KMB stock opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.42.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

