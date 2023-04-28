Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $43.86 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Up 3.7 %

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.59 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

