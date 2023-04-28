Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 7,962.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 123,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 122,137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 44,207 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 96,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 67.08, a quick ratio of 67.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

