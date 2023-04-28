Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,895 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $62.22 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

