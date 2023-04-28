Leuthold Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $214.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.64. The company has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

