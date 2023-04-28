Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

AAWW stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.