Leuthold Group LLC Sells 126 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $792.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $785.92 and its 200 day moving average is $754.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,055 shares of company stock worth $26,383,995 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Securities raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

