Leuthold Group LLC Sells 2,205 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also

