Leuthold Group LLC Sells 252 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,998,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $371.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.53 and a 200-day moving average of $344.38. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The stock has a market cap of $170.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

