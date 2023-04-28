Leuthold Group LLC Sells 802 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.38.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

