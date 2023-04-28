Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 165,765 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 796,293 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $79.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $126.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

