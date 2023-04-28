Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

LTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Life Time Group Price Performance

NYSE:LTH opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Life Time Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,003.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

