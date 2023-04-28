Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.
LTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.
NYSE:LTH opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Life Time Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,003.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
