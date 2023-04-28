Loop Capital Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $346.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $294.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.95 and its 200 day moving average is $269.89. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $295.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

