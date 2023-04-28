M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 70.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

