MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 87,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 47,120 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after buying an additional 62,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.86. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,675.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.